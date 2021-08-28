$819.31 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post sales of $819.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $842.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $796.34 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $759.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.53. The company had a trading volume of 180,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.88. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

