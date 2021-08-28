$8.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $8.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.70 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.73 billion to $34.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.59 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

NYSE DG traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.25. 3,009,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,170. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.47. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

