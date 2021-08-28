6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Shares Up 257.1%

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD) shot up 257.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

About 6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD)

6D Global Technologies, Inc is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design and marketing automation.

