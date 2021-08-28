689 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,642,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $317.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.89. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $208.19 and a fifty-two week high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

