$658.79 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post sales of $658.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $668.22 million. Endo International reported sales of $634.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENDP. upped their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Endo International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Endo International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. 7,331,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,468. The stock has a market cap of $541.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.