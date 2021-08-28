$658.79 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post sales of $658.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $668.22 million. Endo International reported sales of $634.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENDP. upped their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Endo International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Endo International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. 7,331,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,468. The stock has a market cap of $541.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

