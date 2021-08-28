62,271 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth $247,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 818.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,210 shares of company stock worth $23,685,697 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

