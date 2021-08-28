$546.31 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post sales of $546.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.26 million and the lowest is $539.36 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $474.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Venator Materials.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 211,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,255. The stock has a market cap of $355.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

