$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the lowest is $5.81 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.57 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $27.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,534,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.