442,243 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 442,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in APi Group by 105.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE APG opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

