4,300 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

