$405.95 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to announce $405.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.90 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $360.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TITN. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $3,881,253 over the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

TITN opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

