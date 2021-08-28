360 Financial Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

360 Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 103.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 15,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

