$326.57 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report sales of $326.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.70 million. Globant posted sales of $207.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.23. The company had a trading volume of 331,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,656. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $321.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.62.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

