$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $5.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $412.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 114,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 227,727 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.