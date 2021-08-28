2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). 2U reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. 2U has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.