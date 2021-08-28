$261.29 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report $261.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the highest is $262.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.79. 278,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.