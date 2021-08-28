$261.29 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report $261.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the highest is $262.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.79. 278,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

