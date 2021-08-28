$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.51. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $169.13. 340,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

