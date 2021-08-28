$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.51. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $169.13. 340,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.