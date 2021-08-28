$183.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report sales of $183.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.40 million to $186.93 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $186.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $730.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.25 million to $748.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $708.13 million, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

NYSE:CADE opened at $21.46 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

