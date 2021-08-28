$141.73 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce $141.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $145.00 million. Duluth reported sales of $137.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $703.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Duluth stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 144,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duluth has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $476.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Duluth by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

