13,693 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,675,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $16,889,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

JACK stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

