$10.99 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report $10.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.36 million and the lowest is $10.79 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $21.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NEPT opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.47. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the period. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

