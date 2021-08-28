$10.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce $10.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.19 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $39.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.41 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.56 billion to $47.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $379.49. 1,115,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $207.77 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

