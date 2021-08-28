$1.97 EPS Expected for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Financial Group.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,483 shares of company stock worth $2,883,524. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.78. 313,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,607. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.