$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.91. The company had a trading volume of 438,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,482. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $111.50 and a 12 month high of $188.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.