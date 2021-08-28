$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. V.F. reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,132. V.F. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

