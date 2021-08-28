$1.16 Million in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to announce sales of $1.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $870,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 million. Trevena reported sales of $3.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $3.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 2,972.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 93.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 149.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

TRVN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 799,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49. Trevena has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

