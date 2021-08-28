$0.80 EPS Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

