$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,975,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,044. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.