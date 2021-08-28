$0.56 EPS Expected for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.