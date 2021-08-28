$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 926,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,300. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

