$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Ecology.

ECOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ECOL opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after buying an additional 488,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 133.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 419,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 214,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 336,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 141,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

