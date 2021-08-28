-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CEMI opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 355,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,736 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

