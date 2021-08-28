$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.