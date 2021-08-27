Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.