ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 60.9% in August

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the July 29th total of 495,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $49.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

