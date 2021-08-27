Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

NYSE CFR opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

