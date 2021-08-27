Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 435 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $102.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

