Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $203,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

