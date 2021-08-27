Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,962,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $227.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.21.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

