Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in API. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Agora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Agora by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Agora by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,183 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,451,000. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:API opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.16 and a beta of -0.24.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

