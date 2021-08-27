Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.98. 22,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,430. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

