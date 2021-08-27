ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $936,288.68 and $7.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

