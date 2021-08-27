ZIMBOCASH Trading Up 40.4% This Week (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and $45,983.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00124961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00153851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,303.95 or 1.00002501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01031272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.41 or 0.06700261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,046,598 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

