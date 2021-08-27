Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Hold

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

