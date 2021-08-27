Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 330,356 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,432. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $798.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.65.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

