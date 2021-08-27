Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $22.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.66 billion and the lowest is $21.79 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $16.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $94.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.89 billion to $95.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.64 billion to $93.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,292. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.