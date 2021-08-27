Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

