Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.22 Million

Brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to post sales of $42.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.99 million and the lowest is $38.88 million. DHT posted sales of $117.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $228.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $239.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $347.57 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $368.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

Several research firms have commented on DHT. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 2.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DHT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 1,351,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,719. The firm has a market cap of $927.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

