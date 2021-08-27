Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.16. Syneos Health posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.15. 400,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,982. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $1,138,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after buying an additional 101,929 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

