Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.75 million and the lowest is $17.29 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $70.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. 789,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,323. The firm has a market cap of $414.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

